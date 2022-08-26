Penobscot Marine Museum hosting sweepstakes to win 1968 Ford Mustang GT

Mustang giveaway
Mustang giveaway(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Time is running out to win a vintage muscle car.

Penobscot Marine Museum is hosting a sweepstakes where you can win a 1968 Ford Mustang GT.

The last day to donate and enter is Sept. 2.

The classis car was donated by Wayne Hamilton to support the museum.

The museum also added a flash giveaway of a 15 x 15 print of vintage cars parked in Belfast.

The deadline to donate for that giveaway is Monday.

For more information, click here.

