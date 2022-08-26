Northfield man convicted of killing 3 people sentenced to life in prison

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Northfield man convicted of three counts of murder as well as aggravated attempted murder and aggravated assault was sentenced in a Machias courtroom on Friday.

Thomas Bonfanti, 65, was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of 57-year-old Shawn Currey, 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn, and 33-year-old Samuel Powers in February 2020.

Bonfanti showed no emotion as the family of his victims spoke at his sentencing.

Jennifer Bryant-Flynn’s daughter Madison said there will never be a day in her life where she can remember her mother without imagining the brutality Bonfanti brought upon her.

(Christie Bryant): “He always targeted vulnerable people. That was his whole modus operandi. He’s a predator, so no, I wasn’t surprised by his lack of remorse,” said Christie Bryant, Jennifer’s mother.

Bonfanti also received a life sentence for the attempted murder of Regina Long, who survived multiple gunshot wounds inflicted by Bonfanti the night of the murders.

Long testified against Bonfanti at his trial and also spoke at his sentencing.

“He deserves to be in a prison in some other country, being tortured. That’s what he deserves,” said Long.

At his trial, Bonfanti took the stand in his own defense, but chose not to address the court at his sentencing Friday. The Judge said there was no doubt the murders were premeditated, cruel, and noted Bonfanti has never once apologized.

“There’s nothing that can come close to making up for the loss these people have suffered. At least from this end of things, in a legal justice sense, he was held accountable, but there’s no silver lining in this. This man is evil, and he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis.

“We feel like the trial was clear, and the jury was wonderful. That was a relief, but this is even more of a relief, so we and the family can put closure on this,” said Christie.

