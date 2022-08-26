Newburgh man indicted after June domestic violence incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Newburgh man has been indicted by a Penobscot County Grand Jury after a domestic violence incident in June.

Lee Baker, 51, is charged with domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

Penobscot County Deputies say a woman was assaulted and a firearm went off during the incident in Newburgh.

The woman was able to leave the house on Miles Road.

Authorities say they made multiple attempts to contact Baker, but when those failed, a several hour standoff occurred.

