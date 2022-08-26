Man killed after being run over by his own vehicle in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed Thursday afternoon after he was run over by his own vehicle in Bar Harbor.

It happened on Eagle Lake Road around 4 p.m.

Bar Harbor Police say 50-year-old Alexei Evsikov of Florida and Bar Harbor was run over after he got out of the vehicle.

They say the van was in neutral and rolled backwards over Evsikov.

Officials say the vehicle possibly had a malfunction.

