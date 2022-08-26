Historic Woman’s suffrage marker unveiled at the State House

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting event unveiled a historic woman’s suffrage marker at the state house Friday.

Gov. Janet Mills and the Secretary of State were joined by fellow Mainers and members of the Maine Suffrage Centennial as they celebrated the historic marker dedicated to Maine’s ratification of the 19th Amendment. Anne Gass is one of them.

“Today we celebrated one of seven roadside markers historic markers to celebrate the work of the women and men who fought for suffrage in Maine supporting them,” Gass, a member of the Maine Suffrage Centennial Board, said.

She said this day is about recognizing the long and hard fight from men and women who fought for the women’s right to vote. A cause that was important to her great grandparents who were suffrage leaders in Maine in the 20th century. Her grandmother would be proud.

“She would be happy to know that the work that she did with, you know, is recognized and valued and celebrated,” Gass said.

She wants people to know that fighting for a cause can be challenging.

“Social change takes grit and determination and time and perseverance. And that’s what the suffrage movement teaches us,” she said.

Still, there is more work to be done following the theme of the celebration: hard won, not done.

Executive Director at Maine Woman’s Lobby agrees.

“In both the United States and the Maine constitution, women do not explicitly have equal rights as men and I think we should,” said Destie Hohman Sprague with Maine Woman’s Lobby.

The historic marker outside the State House is one of seven with other markers located in Portland (two), Bangor, Farmington, Lewiston, and Indian Island.

