Foxcroft Academy Ponies preparing to defend state title

Ponies open season with championship rematch against Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale
By Ben Barr
Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The defending Class D State Champion Foxcroft Academy Ponies are back on the practice field.

They’ll be looking to reshape an offense that lost quarterback Austin Seavey and running back Jesse Drury.

The Ponies have refilled the cupboard with dual threat QB Wyatt Rayfield and the returning wideout Caden Crocker.

The players said they’re motivated to repeat, and they’ve been putting in the offseason work to do so.

“All of us are excited to get back at it. We’ve been waiting for this since last year ended. We started right when school got out. The day after, we started putting in work in the gym, weight room, and we’re trying our best,” said Garret Chase, senior right/nose tackle.

“I have a lot of trust in the guys who had to step in, including me. I have all the trust in myself to step in and fill the seniors’ shows and step up,” said Wyatt Rayfield, junior quarterback.

The Ponies have a marquee opening night matchup on Sept. 2. at 7 p.m. The Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale Ramblers will be in Dover-Foxcroft for a state championship rematch from last season.

F.A. won that battle, 19-16, at Bangor’s Cameron Stadium.

