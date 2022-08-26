Foxcroft Academy competes for first time in Jim Robinson Fieldhouse

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Games are underway at the brand-new Jim Robinson Fieldhouse in Dover-Foxcroft.

Ponies field hockey hosts Cony in scrimmage (WABI)

The facility has been busy with Pony practices, but F.A. had its first faceoff with another school with Thursday’s field hockey scrimmage against Cony on Gene Philpot Field.

The Ponies said the weather-proof environment can give them an advantage throughout the season, but the fieldhouse’s local reach is special too.

“This facility is amazing, especially for our community. Not only does it help our high school field hockey team, but our whole community can use it throughout the year during all four seasons. We’re honestly very blessed to have this facility in our community,” said Lauren Martin, senior left forward.

“It’s a really great opportunity for not only us, but for every team at F.A. We’ve had days where there’s three different teams practicing in here. It’s just really cool to have a space where everybody can come together and do what they love,” said Emily McLeish, senior center forward.

The Ponies aren’t done with their outdoor grass field.

The fieldhouse will be hosting select home games, plus any more affected by weather.

