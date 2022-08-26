Everclear brings ‘90s rock to Bangor

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Where were you in the ‘90s?

If you had Everclear in your Walkman, chances are you were at the Cross Insurance Center Thursday.

The Portland, Oregon-based band headlined a show that also featured Lit and the Tyler Healy Band.

The band’s faithful - and plenty of new fans - took in the show.

As the weather starts to turn, the Cross Center is staying busy, with more than a dozen events scheduled through the year - and more announcements on the way.

”I’m very excited, I’m really into stuff like this,” concertgoer Sammi Brooker said . “I’ve been to some waterfront concerts, but I haven’t been to one that’s indoors, so I’m really excited to get this experience. It’s a new one, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

“That’s our goal when we brought this,” general manager Chris McGrail said. “It’s partnering with the Hollywood Casino, and we’re looking forward to that partnership as we continue to grow and develop, and bring in more shows like this and many other varieties of entertainment.”

You can find other upcoming events at crossinsurancecenter.com.

