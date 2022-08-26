Body of missing boater who fell into the Androscoggin River found

TOPSHAM, Maine (WABI) - The body of a missing boater who fell into the Androscoggin River in Topsham was found Friday afternoon.

Maine Warden Service say 32-year-old Richard Stevens of Auburn fell into the river Thursday night after his boat overturned.

Officials say two other people in the boat had to be rescued.

Wardens say Stevens was not wearing a life jacket.

