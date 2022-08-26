Body of missing boater who fell into the Androscoggin River found

Lake water ripples
Lake water ripples(MGN Online / pxhere)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPSHAM, Maine (WABI) - The body of a missing boater who fell into the Androscoggin River in Topsham was found Friday afternoon.

Maine Warden Service say 32-year-old Richard Stevens of Auburn fell into the river Thursday night after his boat overturned.

Officials say two other people in the boat had to be rescued.

Wardens say Stevens was not wearing a life jacket.

