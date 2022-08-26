Black Stream Disc Golf’s first summer in action

Sangerville course owned locally by Tom and Bonni MacDonald
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANGERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Black Stream Disc Golf just wrapped up its first month at 249 Burrough Rd. in Sangerville.

Sangerville course owned locally by Tom and Bonni MacDonald
Sangerville course owned locally by Tom and Bonni MacDonald(WABI)

Tom and Bonni MacDonald run the locally-owned course, and they wanted to bring something new and fun to the area they’ve called home for many years.

“It’s good exercise for young people. Some are very good, too. It’s just good for the area. We’ve got the outdoors, so we might as well take advantage of it,” said Tom MacDonald, co-owner.

The MacDonalds also wanted to keep the disc golf fun and affordable. One round on the nine-hole course costs $5, or you can have unlimited play for $15 on the day. August’s special is $8 for 18 holes. Frisbee rentals are $1 if you do not have your own. The course is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., though hours are subject to change, and the back nine through the woods will be ready next summer.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

Ponies field hockey hosts Cony in scrimmage
Foxcroft Academy competes for first time in Jim Robinson Fieldhouse
Ponies open season with championship rematch against Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale
Foxcroft Academy Ponies preparing to defend state title
Shaw brothers are sophomore stars for Bangor Ram's soccer
Shaw brothers are sophomore stars for Bangor Ram's soccer
The Shaws are connecting with teammates they remember from their younger days playing travel...
Shaw brothers are sophomore stars for Bangor Rams soccer