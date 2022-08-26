Black Stream Disc Golf’s first summer in action

SANGERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Black Stream Disc Golf just wrapped up its first month at 249 Burrough Rd. in Sangerville.

Sangerville course owned locally by Tom and Bonni MacDonald (WABI)

Tom and Bonni MacDonald run the locally-owned course, and they wanted to bring something new and fun to the area they’ve called home for many years.

“It’s good exercise for young people. Some are very good, too. It’s just good for the area. We’ve got the outdoors, so we might as well take advantage of it,” said Tom MacDonald, co-owner.

The MacDonalds also wanted to keep the disc golf fun and affordable. One round on the nine-hole course costs $5, or you can have unlimited play for $15 on the day. August’s special is $8 for 18 holes. Frisbee rentals are $1 if you do not have your own. The course is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., though hours are subject to change, and the back nine through the woods will be ready next summer.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.