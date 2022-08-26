4 hurt in Fairfield crash involving waste removal truck

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four people were hurt in a crash involving a waste removal truck and an SUV that went over an embankment in Fairfield Friday morning.

Police say a man was driving a Gregory’s Disposal truck on Norridgewock Road when a woman driving an SUV made a left hand turn out of a parking lot and into the truck’s path.

He couldn’t avoid her car and they crashed and went over the embankment.

The woman’s vehicle rolled.

Police say she was wearing her seat belt, it failed and she was ejected.

She was taken to the hospital and was treated and released.

Her passenger was, too.

The driver of the truck and his passenger were injured but were not taken to the hospital.

Police say speed does not appear to be a factor and the investigation will be completed before any charges are brought forward.

