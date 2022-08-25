Dexter couple opens sunflower farm with plans to develop wholesale flower distribution

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - A couple in Dexter is living out their dream of farming and growing beautiful flowers to share throughout the state.

“I gave him a list of adjectives. I said, ‘pick one of these and then I’m going to pick a noun.’ That’s kind of how he came up with it from the list that I gave him, and blue is my favorite color and there we go. It’s a little stormy, overcast today and that’s kind of what we saw for the first three months we were here so it seemed fitting,” said William and Mari Blanchard.

The Blanchards did the opposite of what most people do. They moved from Florida to Maine in February.

“We just did a search for anything that had 10 acres or more and wound up finding this place. We didn’t even go to town. To be honest, we came and saw a property. He fell in love with it. I wasn’t on board at all. I was scared, terrified,” Mari said.

After a little bit of convincing, the two have now spent the last six months raising cattle, pigs, chickens, and geese and deciding what to do with 26 acres of land.

The goal is to fill most of it with flowers.

“That’s my passion, I love gardening, I like my flowers. I’ve never had a big space like this. So, we’re both now learning that part,” Mari said.

Right now, they have sunflowers for people to come pick themselves and rows of Dahlias that would complement any bouquet.

The Blanchards say the plan is to grow into a local wholesale flower distributor while also doing the weddings and special events that Mari loves.

“Our plan is to move everything down into the field where the sunflowers are and we’re going to have half of it be tulips for the beginning of the spring and then the sunflower field is going to stay where it is and all these Dahlias and hopefully a whole bunch more will be down there too. So, we’ll have a full flower farm down there,” Mari said.

The couple says they’re excited to be a part of the community and share their farm with everyone who visits.

They say every day has brought something new, but they’re learning just how easy life can be.

“Even though I say easy. It’s very difficult. With my job and everything here I work, you know all day doing something. But it’s still an easy way life,” William said.

Mari and Will plan to do two more weekends of pick your own sunflowers at 68 Pullen Road in Dexter.You can stay up to date by finding them on social media @stormybluefarm.

