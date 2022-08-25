Shaw brothers are sophomore stars for Bangor Rams soccer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Brothers Tristan and Zach Shaw are kicking off their first season with the Bangor Rams soccer team after coming over from Bangor Christian.

The Shaws are connecting with teammates they remember from their younger days playing travel soccer (WABI)

The Shaws are connecting with teammates they remember from their younger days playing travel soccer.

They’re looking forward to bringing what their long-time connection on the field provides: offense, speed, and goals.

“Back when we were in 2nd and 3rd grade, I didn’t play soccer yet, but I saw him playing soccer. I really wanted to try it out, and it all just happened from there,” said Tristan Shaw, sophomore midfielder.

“We’ve been playing Bangor travel since we were nine years old. We make good connections and passes. We know how each other play well,” said Zach Shaw, sophomore striker.

One moment the Shaws will always remember is Tristan sending a cross over to Zach for a bicycle kick goal.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.