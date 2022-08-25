RNC opens a new office in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Republican National Committee has opened a new office along Stillwater Avenue in Bangor.

The headquarters will serve as a space for phone banks, planning door-to-door canvassing, and candidate operations.

Second District Congressional candidate Bruce Poliquin was among those in attendance at Thursdays opening.

Standing outside his party’s new office, he shared his hope for unity to solve nationwide problems.

”These are American problems, these are Mainers’ problems, these are not Republican or Democrat problems. When it costs you $1,200 to fill up your oil tank instead of $500, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat or an Independent. We need to get everybody on the same page. We need to bring Maine common sense back to Washington. There’s nothing like it, and there’s not enough down there,” says Poliquin

The office is headquartered at 849 Stillwater Avenue.

