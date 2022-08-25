Officials release name of man found dead in Presque Isle last week

Parson St. Blocked Off by Presque Isle Police Department in Presque Isle
Parson St. Blocked Off by Presque Isle Police Department in Presque Isle(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man found dead in Presque Isle last week.

Officials say the man was William Anderson.

The cause of death is still unknown pending further studies.

Presque Isle police were called to a house on Parsons Street last Thursday.

They discovered Anderson, as well as a suspicious device, and notified the Maine State Police Bomb Team

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, that device was a pipe bomb.

The bomb team made the device inoperable.

Investigators have since determined the device was handmade and belonged to Anderson.

They say his death does not appear to be related to the pipe bomb.

Presque Isle police say Anderson was not from Aroostook County but was working in the area.

