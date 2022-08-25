Office of Cannabis Policy discusses industry issues at Bangor town hall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy aimed to answer questions and foster discussion during Wednesday’s Bangor stop on the statewide listening tour.

Business owners, health advocates, city officials and state representatives were among those in attendance.

Topics included legal discrepancies between recreational and medical marijuana, issues with border patrol, protection for small business owners, off-site selling and online delivery.

Officials say it’s an effort to educate and improve a relatively new endeavor.

”At the end of the day, we’re just trying to do our jobs better, and we need to have this two-way dialogue with these folks in order to inform the decisions that we make,” director Eric Gundersen said. “We’re really here to administer these two cannabis programs the most responsible way possible, the safest way possible, but that also allows these legal-compliant businesses the ability to compete.”

This was the third of five town halls held across Maine, with the next two scheduled for Ellsworth and Presque Isle.

