Mix of Sun & Clouds, Few Showers/Storms Possible This Afternoon

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Todd Simcox
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Patchy dense fog will give way to a mix of sun and clouds this morning. A cold front will slowly cross the state today. With a warm and humid airmass in place, as the front moves through, we’ll see the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop, mainly during the afternoon and evening. It looks like the best chance for any showers or thunderstorms will be for areas along and to the south of I-95. Temperatures today will top off in the mid-70s to low 80s this afternoon. The cold front will stall out near the coastline tonight into Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight and we’ll see some areas of fog developing during the night too. A few showers will be possible after midnight. Lows will drop to the mid-50s to low 60s.

Weak low pressure is forecast to ride along the stalled front Friday, bringing us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning through the afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. With more clouds and showers expected Friday, temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70° north and low to mid-70s elsewhere. Showers and thunderstorms will wind down Friday evening as low pressure and its associated cold front exit to our east. High pressure building behind the front will bring us a beautiful weekend with sunshine, seasonable temperatures and more comfortable humidity levels. As high pressure slides to our east early next week, warm and more humid air will return to the state for Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Highs between 75°-83°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A few showers possible after midnight. Lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

