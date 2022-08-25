Man to face sentencing for shooting, killing 3 people in Washington County

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Thomas Bonfanti, 65, will be sentenced Friday morning for shooting and killing three people in Downeast Maine in February 2020.

Bonfanti was found guilty of murder for the deaths of 57-year-old Shawn Currey, 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn, and 33-year-old Samuel Powers who were found dead in homes in Machias and Jonesboro.

He’s also been found guilty of aggravated attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault against the only surviving victim, Regina Long.

The State says they will be seeking a life sentence.

Sentencing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Friday in Washington County Superior Court

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.