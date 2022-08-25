Maine football holds Meet the Black Bears season kickoff event

Wednesday’s event included a free football clinic and pizza party
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears football team held its annual Meet the Black Bears night at Alfond Stadium.

Wednesday’s event included a free football clinic and pizza party(WABI)

Fans got to meet the team during a free on-field clinic and pizza party before watching Minions: The Rise of Gru on the stadium’s video board.

“We look forward to this night every year for our players to come out here. It’s a chance for them to unwind from camp, have fun with the kids here, and show them the ropes in terms of playing football. It’s just a really fun night, more than anything,” said Jordan Stevens, head coach.

Fans also received free posters and autographs. The Black Bears kick off the season against New Mexico on Sat. Sept. 3 before the home opener against Colgate one week later.

