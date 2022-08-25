Lockwood Hotel in Waterville is now open

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Lockwood Hotel in downtown Waterville opened it doors last week and has already had a few sold-out nights.

As part of the revitalization of the downtown area, the general manager says it’s an experience that’s one of its kind.

“Its been really great seeing the community come out. It’s an excitement, even in the restaurant, lounge, and lobby,” said Jordan Rowan, General Manager of the Hotel.

The hotel was supposed to debut its 53 rooms when the restaurant and bar opened in 2021. However, COVID changed those plans.

“We made a pivot in the fall of 2020 and quickly installed temporary carpeting, putting dormitory furniture in the rooms upstairs, and moved in Colby College students,” he said.

The students were there for four semesters until earlier this year as the hotel went through renovations to start fulfilling its initial purpose which is to not only house guests, but to offer them a taste of history in Waterville.

From the initial planning of the hotel to building it, Rowan said Colby College always had in mind preserving the history of the location.

“So what used to sit here was for many, many years Levine’s Department Store which has a long-standing connection to the community here. It closed in the late 90s, and the building sat empty and idle for most of the time until it was razed in preparation for constructing the hotel,” Rowan explained.

Across from the hotel sits what is now known as Levine’s Park, and the hotel is doing even more to honor that history.

“Our conference room on the south side of the property is named the Howard Miller room, the general manager of the Levine’s Department Store,” said Rowan

Rowan says he wants all guests to feel welcome.

“We are hoping that we are going to attract people from all over the state, all over the country, that are coming to Waterville for a variety of reasons,” Rowan said.

He says he hopes the artwork across the hotel from the bar to the rooms brings each guest a piece of Maine.

“We feature Tanya Hollander photography throughout all of our guest rooms, so you wake up in the morning and you know you are in Maine,” Rowan concluded.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.