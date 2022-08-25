Lewsiton mans body was recovered from the Androscoggin River last week.

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are identifying the Lewiston man who’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River last weekend.

Lewiston police say 39-year-old Isar Coleman’s body was found floating in the water on Saturday.

The medical examiner’s office has conducted its autopsy.

But officials are still awaiting test results before making a determination on Coleman’s cause of death.

