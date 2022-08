Kiwanis hosts auction and yard sale

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -A COMMUNITY CHARITY STAPLE IS RETURNING TO ORONO TOMORROW -

THE ORONO OLD TOWN KIWANIS CLUB IS HOSTING THEIR ANNUAL AUCTION AND YARD SALE.

IT RUNS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AT THE KIWANIS AUCTION SITE, LOCATED AT 168 FOREST AVENUE IN ORONO.

THE GATES OPEN FOR THE YARD SALE AT 3:30 PM AND THE LIVE AUCTION BEGINS AT 5:30 PM EACH DAY.

YOU DONT WANT TO MISS THIS 75TH ANNIVERSARY COMMUNITY EVENT.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT THE ORONO-OLD TOWN KIWANIS FACEBOOK PAGE.

