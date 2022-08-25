Jackson Lab opens new employee housing units

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In February of 2019, the Jackson Lab in Bar Harbor identified employee housing as its number one issue.

Thursday, the lab cut the ribbon on two brand new housing units for employees.

Woodlands Lane Apartments has 24 units ranging from one, two, and three bedrooms, and is less than a mile from the lab’s Bar Harbor campus.

Construction on the site began in June of last year.

”We have housing, transportation, childcare, we have a lot of issues being a large employer in Maine. We have fifteen hundred employees who work here in Maine. In order to advance our mission of curing disease and helping human health, we have to make it easier and healthier for our employees to live nearby.”

New tenants at the labs employee housing units will start moving in Friday.

