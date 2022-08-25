Husson University unveils new science laboratories

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Classes begin Monday at Husson University.

Students in the College of Science and Humanities will have seven new modern science laboratories to work in when they return.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday followed by a tour of the new facilities.

Creating these new labs required Husson University to spend $2 million.

Including in that total were $588,000 philanthropic gifts from alumni, trustees, faculty, staff, students, and friends of Husson.

About one-third of Husson’s current population is enrolled in health-related programs that would use these new biology laboratory facilities.

That includes pre-med students like Carla Rodriguez.

“These new labs are going to provide me with the new equipment that I’ll be using in my future career as a surgeon, and it’s going to give me a lot more confidence when I’m actually out in the field and working with patients,” she explained.

“Every single member of the College of Science and Humanities gave money to this project because they understood that it’s not just about equipment, it’s about people, the future of Maine, and all of us,” said Dr. Phillip Taylor, dean of Husson University’s College of Science and Humanities.

An additional $1.4 million in institutional funds made sure this project was fully funded as part of Husson’s commitment to innovative initiatives.

Husson University did not have to borrow any funds to make this possible.

Students will also get to work with an inverted Leica DMI 6000 B microscope. This microscope was donated to the University by the Updike Lab at the MDI Biological Laboratory in Bar Harbor. It has a 600 times magnification and can detect fluorescent-labeled proteins. It will give students the opportunity to study a wide variety of biological samples that were previously too small to see.

