Gardiner Health Care Facility to close nursing home unit

HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - The Gardiner Health Care Facility in Houlton recently announced they will be closing their nursing home unit.

The CEO of North Country Associates says it will reduce their reliance on nurses.

We’re told Gardiner Health Care will be changing models from a 38 bed nursing facility and 10 bed residential care unit to a 40 bed residential care unit.

North Country Associates, based in Lewiston, manages several nursing and residential care units throughout the state.

“Really it’s up to the residents and their families to choose another location, but we will certainly help,” CEO, North Country Associates Mary Jane Richards said. “North Country Associates owns a number of facilities. Unfortunately, several of them are quite far away from the Houlton community. We have also spoken to the owner of Madigan Estates. That is another nursing facility right in Houlton, so we are hoping some people can go there.”

The nursing side of the health care facility is expected to close by October 30th.

They will then begin the process of renovating for the expansion of the residential care unit.

They say with the number of workforce development programs the state is investing in for the healthcare workforce, it’s possible they could reopen the nursing side in the future.

