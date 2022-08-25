E-scooters have arrived in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The City of Old Town is partnering with a company that makes e-scooters.

Bird is a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation serving 350 cities globally.

Old Town is the first city in Maine to partner with Bird electric scooters.

The eco-friendly transportation option is available now and can be activated through Bird’s free mobile app.

“Currently, we have 44 scooters deployed in the city of Old Town,” said EJ Roach, Old Town’s Director of Economic & Community Development. “You scan the QR code on the scooter, unlock the app, jump on, and have fun. When you’re done, you park it in a place where other scooters are located, or off the sidewalk away from pedestrian traffic and end your ride.”

“We applaud the City of Old Town for their commitment to offering convenient, environmentally friendly and reliable transportation options to residents and visitors,” said Austin Marshburn, Head of City and University Partnerships at Bird.

Bird is also offering free rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel.

Those who qualify can sign up by emailing a copy of their medical identification card, name and phone number to together@bird.co.

Eligible riders receive two free 30-minute rides per day.

