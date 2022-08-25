Better Chance For Rain & Thunderstorms On Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front will stall out along the coastline this evening. This front crossed the region faster than expected and as a result, it lowered the chance for pop ups along and just north & west of I-95. There will still be the potential for an isolated shower or storm along the coast until about sunset. The rest of the night will have partly cloudy skies and fog will once again move onshore and spread inland. This will potentially cause visibility to drop to less than a quarter mile at times. Overnight lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s. A few showers will develop mostly north & west of I-95 after midnight.

By Friday, an area of low pressure will ride along the stalled out cold front. This will bring more clouds, cooler temperatures, and the chance for showers & storms. There will be an isolated risk for strong to severe storms. Main hazards will be gusty winds & heavy rain. The greatest risk for any severe weather will be over parts of southern New England. Between the clouds & the rain, highs will be cooler with some spots over northern Maine only reaching the upper 60s. Closer to the Bangor area and the coast it will be slightly warmer in the 70s. The low will exit the region bringing an end to the showers by the evening. Behind the front, a less humid airmass will move in for the weekend. Rainfall totals will range anywhere from a half an inch to an inch for areas north & west of I-95 with the greatest amounts over northern Maine. South & east of I-95 totals will be lower will most areas expecting less than a quarter inch.

Rainfall totals into Friday evening will be highest over northern and western communities. (WABI)

High pressure will move in for Saturday and Sunday. A very seasonable weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s and mostly sunny skies. The humidity will also be much lower, making conditions more comfortable. Dry weather sticks around into Monday, but the humidity will return, and temperatures will be slightly warmer.

The humidity will be sticking around through Wednesday and a series of cold fronts will bring the chance for showers & storms Tuesday & Wednesday. Highs will remain in the 70s & 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with areas of locally dense fog along the coast. A few showers after midnight will be possible. Lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s with a light & variable wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms especially during the afternoon. Still humid with highs ranging from the upper 60s over the north to the upper 70s closer to the coast. A few stronger storms will be possible and could produce gusty winds & heavy rain.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & less humid. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the 70s & 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the humidity returns. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning showers. Highs mostly in the 70s.

