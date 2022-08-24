Variably Cloudy, Few Showers & T’storms Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper level energy will cross the state today. This will give us a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the day. Otherwise lots of clouds around the state this morning will give way to some breaks of sunshine in spots by later this morning through the afternoon so plan on variably cloudy skies for the day. High temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80° this afternoon. It’ll be humid too with dew points in the 60s. Any showers this evening will taper off early followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. We’ll see temperatures dropping to the low to mid-60s for nighttime lows.

A cold front will approach the state on Thursday. With a warm and humid airmass in place, as the front approaches, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s Thursday afternoon. The cold front will stall out across the state Thursday night into Friday. Low pressure is now forecast to ride along the stalled front giving us more numerous showers and thunderstorms on its way through during the day Friday. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will wind down Friday evening as low pressure and its associated cold front exit to our east. High pressure building behind the front will bring us a beautiful weekend with sunshine, seasonable temperatures and more comfortable humidity levels.

Today: Variably cloudy. Humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs between 70°-78°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers possible early then partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 59°-66°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Highs between 75°-84°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.