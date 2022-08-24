Unemployment benefits to be returned to Maine inmates

Benefits were seized from dozens of work-release inmates at the start of the pandemic
More than 50 incarcerated workers in Maine will have their unemployment benefits returned...
More than 50 incarcerated workers in Maine will have their unemployment benefits returned following an agreement by the state that has now gotten final approval from a federal court.(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - More than 50 incarcerated workers in Maine will have their unemployment benefits returned following an agreement by the state that has now gotten final approval from a federal court.

According to the settlement approved by the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine, the money should be returned by September 14.

The benefits were seized from workers at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when the pandemic forced the inmates to leave their work-release jobs.

Fifty-three inmates received a total of $198,766.53 in unemployment benefits before their accounts were frozen. Six weeks after the benefits were given, they were removed by the state from prison accounts.

At the time, the attorney general said those benefits were legal. A class-action lawsuit challenged the state’s seizure.

“We are excited that our clients will finally see the return of their funds,” said Carol Garvan, legal director at the ACLU of Maine and lead counsel in the case. “These unemployment benefits will help people who are returning home from prison gain a measure of stability, enabling them to care for their children, pay their medical bills, and be a full part of their communities.”

The work-release program allows vetted inmates to leave for their jobs in the morning and return at night.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

Police Lights
Palmyra man involved in armed robbery in Winslow, police say
Sen King
Senator King visits NMCC, tours Workforce Training Program
Gavel
Troy woman has post conviction hearing after being sentenced for 13 years
Gardiner Health Care
Gardiner Health Care Facility to close nursing home unit