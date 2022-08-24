Troy woman to have a post conviction hearing after being sentenced for 13 years.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Troy woman convicted of killing her infant son is in Waldo County Superior Court for a post conviction hearing Wednesday morning.

Miranda Hopkins’ lawyer is arguing that she received ineffective assistance from council at her trial.

Both lawyers who served as council for Hopkins in her 2017 trial spoke Wednesday morning.

Hopkins was sentenced to 13 years in prison for manslaughter in the death of her 7-month old son Jaxon in January 2017.

The trial is expected to last two days.

