Showers End By Sunset. Brighter & Warmer Thursday With PM Showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper-level energy continues to move from northwest to southeast this evening. Broken showers have developed along the energy and will move towards I-95 closer to sunset. The Bangor area will see a few light showers after 6 PM. Once the energy gets south & east of I-95 it will lose the daytime heating and the showers will fizzle out into the early part of the night. Overall, rainfall totals will remain light. The rest of the night will consist of partly cloudy skies with areas of locally dense fog likely. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

There will be areas of fog and some clouds to start Thursday, but overall, brighter & warmer conditions are expected with the humidity lingering. Highs will range from the low to mid 70s across northern Maine where a cold front will move through earlier in the day, to the upper 70s and low 80s from the Interstate towards the coast. By the afternoon, the cold front will be moving towards the coast. This will produce scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms along I-95 by late afternoon. The front will clear the coast just after sunset and the threat of showers & storms will end. Thursday night into Friday morning will have partly cloudy skies and fog.

By Friday, an area of low pressure will move into the region with an associated cold front. This will bring more clouds, cooler temperatures, and the chance for showers & storms. There will be an isolated risk for strong to severe storms. Friday will be our next best chance for any widespread rainfall. The low and front will exit the region bringing an end to the showers by the evening. Behind the front, a less humid airmass will move in for the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s and low 80s. Rainfall totals will range anywhere from a tenth of an inch up to an inch with the highest amounts expected over northern areas.

High pressure will move in for Saturday and Sunday. A very seasonable weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s should be expected with mostly sunny skies. Dry conditions stick around into Monday, but the humidity will return, and temperatures will be slightly warmer.

Another cold front will arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring another round of potential showers & storms.

TONIGHT: Showers end just after sunset. Partly cloudy skies with areas of fog. Lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & storms as a cold front passes during the afternoon. Still humid with highs in the 70s over the north and upper 70s and low 80s closer to the coast. West wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms likely. Still humid with highs ranging from the upper 60s over the north to the upper 70s closer to the coast.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & less humid. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the 70s & 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the humidity returns. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

