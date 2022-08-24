Palmyra man involved in armed robbery in Winslow, police say

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A Palmyra man is facing multiple charges after police say he was involved in an armed robbery in Winslow.

Dustin Smith, 30, is charged with robbery, theft, and reckless conduct, among other charges.

Winslow Police say they got a report of an armed robbery on the Abbott Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.

We’re told Smith, the victim, and a female all arrived there together.

Police say Smith pointed a gun at the victim, ordering him out of the car and to remove his clothing.

They say Smith then fired the gun and assaulted him causing injuries to his face.

Smith left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries and later released.

Smith was taken into custody on Wednesday and remains at Kennebec County Jail.

