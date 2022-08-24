NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole

NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist. (Credit: NASA via CNN Newsoure)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - Fair warning, once you hear the sound of a black hole, you can’t unhear it and it is a little terrifying.

NASA shared a 34-second clip of the Perseus galaxy cluster, which is about 240 million light years away from Earth.

Scientists say the black hole sends out pressure waves that cause ripples in the hot gas, which can be translated into a note.

To be clear though, the actual note is one humans can’t hear. It is about 57 octaves below middle C.

NASA says they shifted the note so we could hear it by amplifying it and mixing it with other data they have about black holes.

The spooky sound will be perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.

