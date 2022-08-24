Maine’s delegation reacts to student loan forgiveness plan announced by President Biden

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s delegation is reacting after President Joe Biden announced his plan to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans.

Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness, Biden announced.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, issued the following statement:

“I am a strong supporter of federal financial assistance to help students pursue higher education, including Pell grants, which are targeted to our lowest-income families, and the GI bill, which helps our veterans pursue higher education. I also have advocated for expanded loan forgiveness for health care professionals who practice in underserved areas. President Biden’s decision, however, to cancel student debt for couples making as much as $250,000 is inherently unfair to millions of hardworking Americans who chose not to pursue higher education; paid their own way to attend a community college, trade school, or certificate program; or paid off their student loans. Essentially, the President is requiring a hardworking logger to subsidize a graduate of Yale who is earning far more but has student loans. With the stroke of a pen and without congressional approval, the President has added more than $300 billion in new spending.”

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, issued the following statement:

“While Senator King recognizes the value of President Biden’s means-tested, limited student loan move, he believes the skyrocketing cost of college is something that needs to be addressed more directly and sustainably. Making higher education affordable and accessible is crucial to developing a 21st century workforce, supporting Maine’s growing industries, and providing every young American an opportunity for success.”

Congressman Jared Golden, D-Maine, issued the following statement:

“This decision by the president is out of touch with what the majority of the American people want from the White House, which is leadership to address the most immediate challenges the country is facing. The president should be taking action to reduce inflationary pressures; with this move, he potentially makes them worse. It is out of step with the needs and values of working class Americans, and I do not support the president’s decision.”

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, tweeted the following Wednesday:

EXCELLENT NEWS: President Biden’s cancellation of student debt will improve the lives of more than 48 million Americans, including tens of thousands of Mainers! https://t.co/5KXzQJnhcl — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@chelliepingree) August 24, 2022

