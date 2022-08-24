Maine People’s Alliance thank Sen. King, Reps. Golden, Pingree for work passing Inflation Reduction Act

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Members of the Maine People’s Alliance gathered Wednesday to thank Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and Representatives Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, and Jared Golden, D-Maine, for their work passing the Inflation Reduction Act.

They tell TV5 they wanted to recognize them and show their appreciation by delivering handwritten notes.

Rebecca Scarborough says they’re particularly excited about making medications more affordable and the expansion of subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

It’s something she has a personal connection to.

“Well speaking personally, I have the Affordable Care Act and relied on it for an emergency heart surgery that I had back in 2018. So, I’m grateful for the work that’s been done and look forward to continuing to work to make sure that the Affordable Care Act can cover more people and provide more health care,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough says a lot more work needs to be done to make sure that everyone has equal access to health care.

Everyone on Wednesday said this is a step in the right direction.

