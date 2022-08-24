Horses train to aid in search and rescue operations

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - The future of search and rescue operations in the state of Maine could begin to have a different look.

In the last few years, horses have been training with the Highlands Search and Rescue to help track and locate people.

We got the chance to get a closer look at the training of these noble steeds.

“Not a lot of people know that horses are used at all for search and rescue and even fewer people know that they can be used with their noses doing the searching,” said Sharon Kenny Pomeroy, Highland Search and Rescue.

We’re told that horses provide unique advantages in these operations.

“Even for visual search, they’re quieter than a motorized vehicle. You’re up higher than when you’re on foot,” Pomeroy said. “Some classes of people who are lost in the woods are more likely to approach someone on horseback than they would be someone on an ATV or with a dog.”

To be effective, horses and riders have to work in tandem.

“It’s an amazing partnership. The rider has to acknowledge and recognize and follow up on what the horse is telling them. And that’s their job, they have to like know when to give over. And then the horse’s job is to know when they should take control,” Pomeroy said.

The first training exercise was conducted in a field as we hid along the tree line waiting for the horses to track us by scent.

“So, we’re currently hiding in the woods, and we have the horses out looking for us. Trying to track us down and we’re going to try and make it a little bit difficult for them,” Pomeroy explained.

They searched through the fields trying to find our scent and trace it.

When they can sense that they’re close, they’ll give the rider a variety of signals to let them know.

In what I can only describe as the most unfair game of hide and seek I’ve ever played, all three horses were able to locate us.

The second exercise was done deep into the woods with Kodak as we hid off a path and waited for the horse to find us.

And sure enough, Kodak was hot on our trail.

The crew working with these horses is looking for more to join their cause.

“If this looks like fun to you and you have a horse that you think can do it please give us a shout it’s highlands-sar.org is the website and we would love to hear from you,” Pomeroy said.

