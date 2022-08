BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Golfers in Hermon helped raised thousands of dollars to help send kids and adults living with disabilities to camp.

The eighth annual Camp Capella golf tournament was at Hermon Meadow Golf Club on Sunday.

Camp leaders say more than $16,000 was raised to send kids to camp for free on Philips Lake in Dedham.

