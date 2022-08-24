Dr. Shah of Maine CDC visits Penobscot Community Health Care

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Nirav Shah, head of the Maine CDC, made multiple stops in Bangor Wednesday, including one at Penobscot Community Health Care.

Shah toured their Dental Center and their Adult Wellness Center, the former home of Penobscot Pediatrics.

The facility opened in April 2020.

The goal of the center is to provide primary care for those 18 and over in a smaller clinical setting designed to meet the patient’s healthcare needs through an integrated care approach.

Staff say it’s an honor to have Dr. Shah tour the facilities to see how efficiently and safely they operate.

“It was truly an honor to have him here and to show him who we are at PCHC (Penobscot Community Health Care) and what dental and oral health can do for the community, and how we can collaborate at the CDC, said Matthew Offman, Executive Clinical Director of Dentistry, PCHC.

“We sort of see our organization as a fairly qualified health center as sitting at the intersection of public health and healthcare, and to have the public health folks and Dr. Shah visit today and to really see that crossover and the collaboration that has occurred and needs to continue is wonderful,” said PCHC President & CEO (Chief Executive Officer), Lori Dwyer.

Shah noted to staff how incredible it was to be able to open a new center at the height of the pandemic.

