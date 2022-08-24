BikeMaine Weekend coming to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of cyclists will experience what the Lincoln area has to offer this weekend through BikeMaine Weekend.

It’s a three-day cycling event with riding and a full slate of programming.

The event, sponsored by the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, will take place in Lincoln Friday through Sunday.

There will be both long and short route options every day.

The Coalition urges locals to be on the lookout for riders on the roads.

“We encourage everyone who lives up in Lincoln or in the area to keep an eye out for riders and to make sure you’re giving plenty of space for when you’re passing them,” said Jean Sideris, Executive Director of Bicycle Coalition of Maine. “We’re excited to be there. They’re excited to be there, so wave a friendly hello!”

Single day registration for riding on Saturday and Sunday is $85 and can be purchased the morning of the ride at the Information Tent at Cobb Field in Lincoln.

There will be live music, food, and a beer tent at the event’s home base.

