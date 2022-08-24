Bangor considering policy to remove homeless encampments when enough shelter beds are available

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials are considering a policy to remove homeless encampments when there are shelter beds available.

City manager Debbie Laurie initiated the discussion at Monday’s city council workshop.

Laurie said there are currently 170 homeless people in Bangor and 23 available beds between the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter and the Hope House.

Using those numbers, homeless encampments would then be allowed in certain areas, as there’d be no available beds for almost 150 people.

Several councilors supported the proposal, while noting the importance of designating areas for these encampments, and also the role of compassion throughout the transition.

”I would be in favor of the policy,” councilor Susan Hawes said . “I think we probably should have had one before now. We have to have a place that’s going to be for those who don’t have a shelter bed, but it can’t be downtown Bangor, it can’t be in somebody’s backyard, it can’t be where you’re walking your kids to the library and they’re walking past needles and defecation and the smell of urine.”

“I think we need to move forward, but I think we need a bigger plan,” councilor Dan Tremble said. “I don’t think we want to end up with 200 people next to the Hope House. I think at the same time, that needs to be eliminated, that’s not a healthy situation.”

The policy, if developed, would aim to take effect January 1, providing the City time to establish further guidelines.

