Authorities still seeking public’s help following reported child assault in Levant

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Police are still looking for the public’s help after it was reported a woman assaulted one of three kids playing on the playground at the elementary school in Levant Friday evening.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has released some new information saying the white car seen was driven by a man and the passenger was female.

They say the woman got out of the car and assaulted one of the girls on the playground.

We’re told video resources are still being reviewed to help develop further leads.

If you recognize this vehicle or have any information about the incident, call the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 947-4585.

