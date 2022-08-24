AG says officers’ use of deadly force in Pittsfield incident was justified

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The attorney general says the use of deadly force by two officers who shot and killed a Pittsfield man earlier this year was justified.

The shooting happened in February at a home on Detroit Street in Pittsfield.

State police were called to assist local police with an incident involving a domestic disturbance where shots had been fired.

Throughout the day, police attempted to contact 27-year-old Gregory Lasselle in the home.

After 12 hours of negotiating, officials say Sgt. James MacDonald and Cpl. Paul Casey were involved in an armed confrontation with Lasselle which resulted in his death.

The full report can be found here.

