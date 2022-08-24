AG says officers’ use of deadly force in Pittsfield incident was justified

File
File
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The attorney general says the use of deadly force by two officers who shot and killed a Pittsfield man earlier this year was justified.

The shooting happened in February at a home on Detroit Street in Pittsfield.

State police were called to assist local police with an incident involving a domestic disturbance where shots had been fired.

Throughout the day, police attempted to contact 27-year-old Gregory Lasselle in the home.

After 12 hours of negotiating, officials say Sgt. James MacDonald and Cpl. Paul Casey were involved in an armed confrontation with Lasselle which resulted in his death.

The full report can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

Presque Isle Police
Officials say suspicious package in Presque Isle was a pipe bomb, belonged to man who died
Maines people alliance
Maine People’s Alliance thank Sen. King, Reps. Golden, Pingree for work passing Inflation Reduction Act
Rural Grants
11 Maine towns, organizations getting $5.8 million in economic development, infrastructure grants
White car seen at Levant elementary school playground
Authorities still seeking public’s help following reported child assault in Levant