‘Woman in White’ gives haunted tours in Hallowell, Augusta

Kennebec Creeps and Crawls
Kennebec Creeps and Crawls(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A business that started in Hallowell is working to educate people about the rich history of the city.

The historic haunted tours now include Augusta and is led by the Woman in White.

A one-of-its-kind in the Granite City and the state capital.

“As we walk through the streets, we stop, I point out different buildings,” said Jodie Bennett, Kennebec Creeps and Crawls owner.

It is a historic haunted tour in the cities of Hallowell and Augusta through Kennebec Creeps and Crawls. Bennett is the Woman in White, leading people through the lantern-lit street while sharing historic knowledge.

“As a teacher, I just find that it is essential to teach the youth about the area where they have grown up,” said Bennett.

The tour is not only open to locals, but to everyone including out-of-state guests. Each of her tours starts at the Hubbard Free Library on Second Street.

“It is actually the oldest library still standing used as a library,” said Bennet.

Among the multiple stops during the hour-and-a-half tour is an office building. It was built in the 1800s and belongs to a beloved doctor in the city, Dr. John Hubbard.

“He treated many, many patients, of course. However, he actually passed away right there in his waiting room, so we believe that, you know, he is still watching over his beloved practice,” said Bennett.

Right next door is an even older building and is also part of the haunted historic tour.

“It was built in 1792, and it is the oldest building still standing from Hallowell’s inception. It’s even interesting as to who owns it. Linda Bean. L.L. Bean’s granddaughter actually owns that building,” said Bennett.

Bennett says she started the year-old business because she saw the need. She says there is more to come as the seasons change and wants people to learn the importance of history, even in a haunted way.

“History is not always happy, it is often sad. It is often tragic, but for me, when I teach history, it is so that children and folks can learn from it so that we don’t repeat those tragic things again,” said Bennett.

