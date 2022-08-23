Waterville head boys soccer coach Colby Clarke embarking on first season

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Former Ellsworth Eagle and Maine Maritime Mariner Colby Clarke is taking over as the new head boys soccer coach for the Waterville Panthers at 23 years old.

Clarke credits his assistant coaches in helping him learn the ropes of coaching and thanked athletic director Heidi Bernier for the opportunity (WABI)

He’s excited to be back in the game after having his senior season at MMA cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clarke credits his assistant coaches in helping him learn the ropes of coaching and thanked athletic director Heidi Bernier for the opportunity.

He’s looking forward to relating to his players in a hopefully successful first season.

“Oh, it’s awesome. I’m ready to get back competing with these different guys. Now that I’m not on the field, I’ll lead from the sideline, which is new. I’m super excited for the season. I have a great group of guys that I can’t wait to try to lead them to some wins and maybe make a playoff run this year,” said Clarke.

Clarke is continuing his education career working toward a Master’s degree in investment management through Creighton’s online program.

The Panthers’ regular season opener is at home against Cony on Fri., Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.