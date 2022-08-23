University of Maine unveils new $78 million engineering and design center

The Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center
The Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Finishing touches are being made on the newest addition to the University of Maine campus.

The Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center is opening at a critical time for students throughout the state.

“We desperately need more engineers. We are not graduating enough, and this building will both attract people and give them an awesome education,” said Dean of Engineering Dana Humphrey.

Humphrey says the $78 million project has been about 10 years in the making.

“I’m a systems engineer by training, and to be part of the design and construction of a project like this, it is a blast,” Humphrey said.

The space, which has everything from biomedical electronics to 3D printing and a student project design suite, is the product of three state legislatures, two governors, and over 500 donors.

UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy says they want to allow students to become innovators as technology advances.

“We want to be sure that the University of Maine provides an education for future engineers, computer scientists, data scientists that will enable them to be the leaders in these fields where there’s so much change happening, and we want to be a place that is known for preparing people for the future,” Ferrini-Mundy said.

The building will allow for collaboration with students and faculty across the entire UMaine system.

It will be officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday that will be livestreamed here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

Clouds, Fog & Drizzle Overnight
Water fountains
High PFAS levels prompt new water filtration systems at 3 schools
Presque Isle Police
Officials say suspicious package in Presque Isle was a pipe bomb, belonged to man who died
Mills appoints businessman to serve on the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees