University of Maine unveils new $78 million engineering and design center

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Finishing touches are being made on the newest addition to the University of Maine campus.

The Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center is opening at a critical time for students throughout the state.

“We desperately need more engineers. We are not graduating enough, and this building will both attract people and give them an awesome education,” said Dean of Engineering Dana Humphrey.

Humphrey says the $78 million project has been about 10 years in the making.

“I’m a systems engineer by training, and to be part of the design and construction of a project like this, it is a blast,” Humphrey said.

The space, which has everything from biomedical electronics to 3D printing and a student project design suite, is the product of three state legislatures, two governors, and over 500 donors.

UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy says they want to allow students to become innovators as technology advances.

“We want to be sure that the University of Maine provides an education for future engineers, computer scientists, data scientists that will enable them to be the leaders in these fields where there’s so much change happening, and we want to be a place that is known for preparing people for the future,” Ferrini-Mundy said.

The building will allow for collaboration with students and faculty across the entire UMaine system.

It will be officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday that will be livestreamed here.

