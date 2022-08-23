Public defender system to more than double budget request

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s public defender system wants to more than double its budget to better represent people who can’t afford an attorney.

The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services voted to recommend a $62.1 million budget next year. The proposal would open four public defender offices in the state and raise the hourly fee from $80 to $150 for court-appointed lawyers.

Maine is the only state in the nation without a public defender’s office for people who cannot afford to hire a lawyer. The state relies on private attorneys who are reimbursed by the state but the number of lawyers willing to take court-appointed cases has declined in recent years.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is suing the state, contending there’s a failure to train, supervise and adequately fund a system to ensure the constitutional right to effective counsel.

The budget request, which will be considered by lawmakers, comes against a backdrop of states grappling with public defender systems across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

Kennebec Creeps and Crawls
‘Woman in White’ gives haunted tours in Hallowell, Augusta
Dr. Nirav Shah
Maine CDC director on monkeypox spread, treatment, vaccines
The Bell 407 helicopter
Maine Forest Service get new helicopter
Bus stop sign
Hampden bus drivers prepare for upcoming school year