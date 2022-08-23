Officials say suspicious package in Presque Isle was a pipe bomb, belonged to man who died

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials are still investigating after a man was found dead and a suspicious package was located last week in Presque Isle.

On Thursday, the Maine State Police Bomb Team was called to a house on Parsons Street for reports of a suspicious device.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, that device was a pipe bomb.

The bomb team retrieved the device and made it inoperable.

Investigators have since determined the device was handmade and belonged to the man who died.

Presque Isle police are still investigating the man’s death.

