Officials say suspicious package in Presque Isle was a pipe bomb, belonged to man who died

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials are still investigating after a man was found dead and a suspicious package was located last week in Presque Isle.

On Thursday, the Maine State Police Bomb Team was called to a house on Parsons Street for reports of a suspicious device.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, that device was a pipe bomb.

The bomb team retrieved the device and made it inoperable.

Investigators have since determined the device was handmade and belonged to the man who died.

Presque Isle Police are still investigating the man’s death.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

Fire damages home in Allagash
Fire damages home in Allagash
Kennebec Creeps and Crawls
‘Woman in White’ gives haunted tours in Hallowell, Augusta
Gavel
Public defender system to more than double budget request
Dr. Nirav Shah
Maine CDC director on monkeypox spread, treatment, vaccines