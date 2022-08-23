Morning Showers Ending, Variably Cloudy & Drier This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will exit the area this morning causing lingering rain to taper off from south to north across the state this morning. Drier weather is expected later this morning into the afternoon under variably cloudy skies. With plenty of clouds and a light north/northeast breeze expected today, temperatures will run a bit below average with highs mainly in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Upper level energy approaching the area later today will bring a chance of some late day showers and thunderstorms into far western parts of the state. The upper level energy will move over Maine tonight giving us a chance for some scattered showers during the overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop back to the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Upper level energy will move through the state Wednesday. This will give us a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the day. Otherwise expect a variably cloudy, warm and humid day. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 70s to near 80°. A cold front will approach the state on Thursday. With a warm and humid airmass in place, as the front approaches, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday afternoon. The cold front will slowly cross the state Friday giving us a good chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms on its way through. Temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80° Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will wind down Friday evening as the cold front pushes to our south and east. High pressure building behind the front will bring us a beautiful weekend with sunshine, seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity levels.

Today: Showers ending this morning then variably cloudy late morning through the afternoon. Humid. Highs between 69°-77°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows between 57°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

