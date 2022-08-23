Mills appoints businessman to serve on the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has appointed businessman Samuel Collins to serve on the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees.

A Caribou native, Collins is president of the S.W. Collins Company, a position he has held for nearly three decades.

The Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees is responsible for the administration of the six Maine Veterans’ Homes.

The board consists of 13 members.

One must be the Director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services.

The other 12 are appointed by the governor for three year terms.

Most members must be honorably discharged veterans, but three seats must be held by people who have never served in the Armed Forces.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

Allagash Fire
Fire damages home in Allagash
Black bear
Woman attacked by a black bear in Vermont
Chicks at the Fryeburg Fair
Avian flu concerns force changes at Maine fairs
Police said both vehicles involved in the crash have been impounded and will undergo vehicle...
Head-on crash in Sanford claims the life of a Wells mother