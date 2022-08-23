Mills appoints businessman to serve on the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has appointed businessman Samuel Collins to serve on the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees.

A Caribou native, Collins is president of the S.W. Collins Company, a position he has held for nearly three decades.

The Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees is responsible for the administration of the six Maine Veterans’ Homes.

The board consists of 13 members.

One must be the Director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services.

The other 12 are appointed by the governor for three year terms.

Most members must be honorably discharged veterans, but three seats must be held by people who have never served in the Armed Forces.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.